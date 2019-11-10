|
TUSCALOOSA - Joy Johnson Duncan, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on November 7, 2019 at home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Pate and Rev. Charles Herron officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years and the love of her life, James Thomas Duncan; father, James Elbert Johnson; mother, Paula Francis Johnson; brother, Clarence Hoyt Johnson; and nephew, Hoyt Craig Johnson.
Survivors include her daughters, Gayla Duncan Culpepper (Tom) and Marla Duncan Aldrich (David); sister, Polli Johnson Waitzman; brother, James Rickey Johnson (Judy); grandchildren, Sarah Duncan Culpepper, David Duncan Aldrich, and Ella Ryan Aldrich; nieces, Jessica Waitzman Kwon, Meagan Waitzman Fowler, and Tracy Johnson Ireland; nephews, Ricky Grant Johnson and James Brent Johnson.
Joy graduated from Holt High School in 1954 and started her work career at the Central Foundry. She retired from B.F. Goodrich after 33 years of service. After retirement, she and Tom enjoyed traveling with one another and with friends. She also loved going on trips with her daughters, their husbands, and her grandchildren.
Joy never met a stranger. Her love for life always showed through her beautiful smile and laughter. She loved telling old family stories and laughing about her years growing up in Cottondale.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister who brought comfort to everyone around. She will always be remembered and dearly missed.
Pallbearers will be David Duncan Aldrich, Rickey Grant Johnson, James Brent Johnson, Patrick Fowler, Keith Herron, and Kevin Herron.
Honorary pallbearers are the Staff and Residents of Pine Valley Retirement Community.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 10, 2019