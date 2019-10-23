|
SELMA - Joy McCracken Reece passed away October 22, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born July 15, 1946 to the late Hildreth and Eloyce McCracken.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Elton Reece.
She is survived by her daughter, Lane Reece of Tuscaloosa; son, Todd Reece (Kellie); granddaughter, Ellie Grace Reece all of Clanton; sister, Susan Richardson (Steve); and a host of nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Joy's family would especially like to thank her faithful friends, Mrs. Bill Nickles and Johnny and Krystal Harris. We are forever thankful for the love, support and friendship extended to Joy and our family through the years.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 12 - 2 p.m. at Elkdale Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Dr. Cory Horton officiating and Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Elkdale Baptist Church, 2221 Elkdale Street, Selma, Alabama 36701 or Smile-A-Mile, 1600 2nd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.
You may visit www.LawrenceBrownService.com or www.facebook.com/LawrenceFH to offer the family condolences.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 23, 2019