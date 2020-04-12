|
TUSCALOOSA - Joy Roberson Cornelius, age 62, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., left us on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Northport Medical Center.
Born to the late Guy Roberson and Juanita Knighton on October 21, 1957 in Anniston, Ala., she'd like to say she was "born grown." The proud daughter of a decorated Marine, she had grit and determination to do things on her own and take care of herself. During her childhood, she learned to sew from her grandmother using old newspapers to make patterns from scratch, and as she grew up, her dad made sure she knew how to take care of her own 1970s red Camaro.
As a teenager she got a bonus father, the late Fred Knighton, who always just called her his daughter, and a brother, Casey Knighton (Mandy).
She married young to a sailor and traversed the United States as a Navy wife, gathering lifelong friends along the way. In her heyday, she could cuss and drink most of them under the table. Her marriage brought her two daughters, Ashley (Todd) Hester and Brandy Strickland.
Once the girls were in school, she started her career of 30+ years. Joy grew into a smart, savvy, highly skilled and respected consultant and risk manager in the long-term health care field. Through her many roles, she taught and mentored thousands across the nation. She knew her stuff, worked tirelessly, and always pushed others to do their best.
Joy's favorite job was as Nina to her five grandchildren: Andrew Strickland (Marilyn), Adam Strickland, Boston Hester, Judah Hester, Matilda Hester, and one great-grandbaby, Levi Strickland. And even though it defies genetics, each and every one of them has her blue eyes.
It is strange to try to tell the story of a woman who was best known for her storytelling. She could and would talk to anyone-Joy never met a stranger, and her many friends were also her family. She accumulated a massive extended family and dozens of "claimed" children over the years. Immediately welcoming, her casa was your casa. Everything was an experience with Joy. Every road trip. Every Saturday morning antique excursion. Every batch of brownies. Every political discussion. Every Bama game. Every graduation. Every family dinner. They were all cause for celebration, and those memories came alive again when Joy told the story. How did such a tiny lady house so many memories? How did she make them so special? That's what happens when you have an abundance of Joy.
The family will have a private gathering, but true to form, Joy will most certainly be late to her own funeral. On June 20, 2020 we will celebrate Joy and welcome friends and family to join us at Memory Chapel Funeral Home (2200 Skyland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405) at 2:00 p.m. Todd Hester, her personal chaplain and tote-and-fetcher, will officiate.
Joy's family is overwhelmed by the kindness and care they have received during this time. Flowers will be accepted, but she made it quite clear that she hated carnations and "that gaudy orange." If you'd like to honor her memory in a more permanent way, we know she would love you to consider adopting a pet from a local rescue or donating to the animal shelter/rescue of your choice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 12, 2020