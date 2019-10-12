|
|
DUNCANVILLE - Joyce Ann Reilly, age 72, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away October 9, 2019 at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Father Tom Ackerman officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. A Rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Memory Chapel with visitation following from 5 – 7 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie Yerby; and father, Goldy Cox; grandparents, Jesse and Velma Colburn, Earnest and Ila Cox.
Survivors include her husband, Pat Reilly of Duncanville; daughters, Robin Hendrix, Duncanville and Leigh-Anne Doss (Everett), Duncanville; son, Ricky Reilly (Heather) of Moundville; sister, Vernita Johnston (Tommy) of Centreville; brothers, Billy Cox (June) of Centreville and Jesse Cox (Linda) of Centreville; and grandchildren, Jordan Hendrix, Drew Green, Patrick Reilly III, Connor Reilly, Lucy Reilly, Carson Doss.
Joyce was a loving soul and a joy to be around, brightening many lives in her journey here on earth. She brought love and laughter to whomever she was around. Not only did she have three children and six grandchildren but also took in many friends as part of her family and raised them as her own. She was a Para Educator at Maxwell Elementary school for 16 years and enjoyed all the children she taught. Joyce accepted the Lord at Eoline Baptist Church as a young teenager and later became an active member of Holy Spirt Catholic Church for over 45 years, including teaching CCD, Ladies Guild and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and especially her monthly dinner dates with her classmates of Bibb County High School Class of 1965.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Hendrix, Patrick Reilly III, Connor Reilly, Christian Messemer, Derek Broadwater and Kenny Crowe.
Honorary pallbearers are staff of Princeton Baptist CICU, Shane Daugherty, graduating Class of Bibb County High School 1965, Dr. Keith DeBell, Dr. Elwin Crawford, and all nieces and nephews and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to American Liver Foundation.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 12, 2019