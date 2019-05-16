TUSCALOOSA - Joyce Baird Lane Mizer, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 2, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Earl Lane and Robert I. Mizer; and by three of her six siblings, James Thomas Baird, Jr., Judge Jerome B. Baird and Jeanne Baird Harris.

Joyce is survived by her children, Kimberley Lane Gallagher of Old Saybrook, Conn. and David Baird Lane (spouse Marie Ann Doloia) of Columbia, Md.; grandchildren, Patrick Raymond Gallagher, Catherine Joyce Gallagher (spouse Joshua Barber), and Marc Eric Lane; and by her great-granddaughter, Isabelle Catherine Gallagher (born April 14, 2019). She is also survived by her remaining three siblings, Jacqueline Baird Tucker of Tuscaloosa, Janet Hughes Holt of Leeds, and Janelle Couch Brendel of Fayette.

Joyce was born in Roanoke, Alabama, the daughter of James Thomas Baird, Sr. and Mamie Belcher Baird. She graduated from Handley High School in 1949 as valedictorian, and subsequently attended the University of Alabama where she majored in English. As a young newlywed, she worked part-time as a substitute teacher in Louisiana then devoted her time to rearing children and managing her home. She reentered the work force after the death of her first husband and retired from the University of Alabama library system after more than two decades of service. She was an avid reader and a lover of literature, volunteered her time with Friends of the Tuscaloosa County Library, and donated generously to the Humane Society of West Alabama.

A Celebration of Life Reception will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Sunset Funeral Home in Northport, Alabama.