Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Northport, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Mizer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Baird Lane Mizer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Baird Lane Mizer Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Joyce Baird Lane Mizer, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Earl Lane and Robert I. Mizer; and by three of her six siblings, James Thomas Baird, Jr., Judge Jerome B. Baird and Jeanne Baird Harris.
Joyce is survived by her children, Kimberley Lane Gallagher of Old Saybrook, Conn. and David Baird Lane (spouse Marie Ann Doloia) of Columbia, Md.; grandchildren, Patrick Raymond Gallagher, Catherine Joyce Gallagher (spouse Joshua Barber), and Marc Eric Lane; and by her great-granddaughter, Isabelle Catherine Gallagher (born April 14, 2019). She is also survived by her remaining three siblings, Jacqueline Baird Tucker of Tuscaloosa, Janet Hughes Holt of Leeds, and Janelle Couch Brendel of Fayette.
Joyce was born in Roanoke, Alabama, the daughter of James Thomas Baird, Sr. and Mamie Belcher Baird. She graduated from Handley High School in 1949 as valedictorian, and subsequently attended the University of Alabama where she majored in English. As a young newlywed, she worked part-time as a substitute teacher in Louisiana then devoted her time to rearing children and managing her home. She reentered the work force after the death of her first husband and retired from the University of Alabama library system after more than two decades of service. She was an avid reader and a lover of literature, volunteered her time with Friends of the Tuscaloosa County Library, and donated generously to the Humane Society of West Alabama.
A Celebration of Life Reception will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Sunset Funeral Home in Northport, Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now