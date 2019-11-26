Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
at the church.
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Circlewood Baptist Church
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Walker Chapel Memorial Gardens
Fultondale, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hartsfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Bolden Hartsfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Bolden Hartsfield Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Joyce Bolden Hartsfield, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 25, 2019 at the Palliative Care and Comfort Unit at UAB Hospital. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Circlewood Baptist Church with Bro. Brad Hartsfield and Dr. Herbert Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Chapel Memorial Gardens in Fultondale, Ala., at 3 p.m. Wednesday with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lathey and Josie Elon Bolden; husband, Sim L. Hartsfield; son, Todd Hartsfield; brothers, Calvin Bolden, Dan Bolden and Terry Bolden; and sisters, Eva Glaze and Decima Rogers.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Hartsfield; Brad Hartsfield (Rhonda) and Trent Hartsfield (Muff); sister, Dina Sprouse; brother, Raymond Bolden; grandchildren, Braxton Hartsfield (Jaime), Hope Hartsfield Arnold (Ryan) and Sim L. Hartsfield III; and great-grandchildren, Oliver McMaster and Ellery Hartsfield.
Pallbearers will be Braxton Hartsfield, Sim Hartsfield, Ryan Arnold, Oliver McMaster, Murray Hartsfield and Alan Loper.
Honorary pallbearers are Circlewood Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church, Lakewood Baptist Church, UAB Palliative and Comfort Care Unit and Tuscaloosa County Board of Education.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now