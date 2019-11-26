|
TUSCALOOSA - Joyce Bolden Hartsfield, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 25, 2019 at the Palliative Care and Comfort Unit at UAB Hospital. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Circlewood Baptist Church with Bro. Brad Hartsfield and Dr. Herbert Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Chapel Memorial Gardens in Fultondale, Ala., at 3 p.m. Wednesday with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lathey and Josie Elon Bolden; husband, Sim L. Hartsfield; son, Todd Hartsfield; brothers, Calvin Bolden, Dan Bolden and Terry Bolden; and sisters, Eva Glaze and Decima Rogers.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Hartsfield; Brad Hartsfield (Rhonda) and Trent Hartsfield (Muff); sister, Dina Sprouse; brother, Raymond Bolden; grandchildren, Braxton Hartsfield (Jaime), Hope Hartsfield Arnold (Ryan) and Sim L. Hartsfield III; and great-grandchildren, Oliver McMaster and Ellery Hartsfield.
Pallbearers will be Braxton Hartsfield, Sim Hartsfield, Ryan Arnold, Oliver McMaster, Murray Hartsfield and Alan Loper.
Honorary pallbearers are Circlewood Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church, Lakewood Baptist Church, UAB Palliative and Comfort Care Unit and Tuscaloosa County Board of Education.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 26, 2019