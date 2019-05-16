|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Joyce Collins Orr, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services and burial will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Dolan Davis will be officiating with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Horace Orr; father, J.A. Collins; mother, Martha Jane Collins; son, John Mark Orr; and brother, James Edward "Jim" Collins.
She is survived by her daughters, Darla O. Moore (Ed), of Moundville, Ala. and Brenda O. Guy (Larry) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, Tracy Orr (Lynda) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandchildren, Amanda Moore Swick (Tibbs), Wesley Orr (Casi), Meagan Moore, Allison Moore Davis (Cody), Ashley Orr Gibbs (Joe), Emily Ann Guy and Taylor Guy Kelly (Cameron); great-grandchildren, Preston Brooks Swick, Grady James Swick, Samuel Tibbs Swick, Franklin Eli Davis, Ivan Wesley Johnson and Josie Jane Davis.
Joyce was a nurse for 40 years and enjoyed taking care of others. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her life. She also loved working in her yard, crocheting and sewing.
Honorary pallbearers are Hamrick Highlands (Greg and Susan Hamrick), Hospice of West Alabama, Donna Pruitt, and close friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 16, 2019