MCSHAN - Joyce Cook Heritage, age 81, of McShan, Alabama, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Mineral Springs Baptist Church with Rev. David Blakney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Lancaster; and a grandson, Jarrett David Owens.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Willard Heritage of McShan, Ala.; daughters, Jeana Bell (Kerry) of Terry, Miss. and Kathy Heritage of Gordo, Ala.; son, Jack Heritage of McShan, Ala.; two sisters, Jeanette Davidson of Savannah, Ga. and Bettye Cook of Auburn, Ala.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce was born April 28, 1938 in Reform, Alabama to the late J. D. Cook and Dessie Howard Cook.
She was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church, a retired employee of First National Bank of Central Alabama and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Reece, Jeff Seymer, Chipper Seymer, Billy Strickland, Gary Manning and Ken Shirley.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Mineral Springs Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 or Mineral Springs Baptist Church, 177 TB Woodard, Jr. Road, Reform, AL 35481.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 16, 2019