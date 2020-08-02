1/1
Joyce Maxine Farris
TUSCALOOSA - Joyce Maxine Farris, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 31, 2020 at Glen Haven Health & Rehab. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Magnolia Chapel South. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, James Farris; and her parents, James and Mable Clements.
Survivors include her sons and their wives, David and Sandra Farris and Wade and Diane Farris; sister, Malane Downer; grandchildren, Josh (Jessica), Justin (Tiffani), Davy (Aimee) Dylon (Haley), Jenna (Blake) and Landon (Morgan); and great grands, Brantley, Dani, Skylar, Savannah, Nathan, Waylon and Wyatt.
Pallbearers will be Josh Farris, Justin Farris, Davy Farris, Dylon Farris, Landon Boyd, and Blake Channel.
Honorary pallbearers are the employees of BF Goodrich and Martinview Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, Martin Glen LLC, or Glen Haven Nursing Home.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
11:00 AM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
