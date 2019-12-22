|
|
CARROLLTON - Joyce Rickman Flynn Wheat, age 75, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away December 20, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street Northeast, Aliceville, AL 35442 with Rev. Jack House officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Elmore Rickman, Sr. and Betty Elois Gibson Rickman.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Anne Flynn (Chris Livingston); sons, James Timothy Flynn and William Barry Flynn (Pamela); sister, Wilda Pate (Clifton); brothers, William Elmore Rickman, Jr. (Sherry) and Jack Rickman (Delilah); seven grandchildren, Tyler, Corey, Walter, Larry, Jake, Nate and Cody; a niece and a number of nephews.
Joyce was a member of Carrollton Baptist Church, but attended the Aliceville Church of God of Prophecy. She was a retired waitress and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 22, 2019