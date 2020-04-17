|
|
NORTHPORT - Juanice A. Smith, age 92, of Northport, Ala., passed away April 14, 2020. Private Service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Pastor Charles Lenn officiating. Private burial follows in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Private visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charles David Smith; grandson, Keith Smith; and brothers, Ronald, Lavon, and Russell Atchley.
Survivors include her husband of 77 years, James Lee Smith of Northport, Ala.; son, Robert Wayne Smith (Barbara) of Bonney Lake, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Vickie B. Smith of Prattville, Ala.; grandchildren, Greggory Smith - San Diego, Calif., Kevinn Smith (Karrie) of Lynden, Wash., Zachary Smith of Olympia, Wash., Jessie Grandinetti (Jesse) of Buckley, Wash., Hailey Smith of Richland, Wash., Lori Schoonover (Mark) of Port Orchard, Wash. Kathy Zemke-Cotterell (Alex) of La Grand, Oreg., Kimberly Harris of Phoenix, Ariz., Jennifer Amerson of Bonney Lake, Wash., William Rohler (Crystal) of Crestview, Fla., Kaylee Lowe (Shawn) - Federal Way, Wash., Jason Heath Smith (Laurie) of Prattville, Ala.; Gregory Scott Barclay (Lisa) of Prattville, Ala. and Kelly Barclay Cochran (Greg) of Montgomery, Ala.; 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was a founding member of Tuscaloosa First Assembly of God Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 17, 2020