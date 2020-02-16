|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Juanita M. Rice, age 67, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita M. Rice will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Plum Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Tyshawn Gardner will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Bethany Cemetery, Aliceville with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Mrs. Juanita M. Rice will lie in state at the church one prior to service time. Public viewing will be today, February 16, 2020, from 12 noon until 4 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 16, 2020