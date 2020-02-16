Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Plum Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Plum Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Juanita M. Rice

Juanita M. Rice Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Juanita M. Rice, age 67, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita M. Rice will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Plum Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Tyshawn Gardner will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Bethany Cemetery, Aliceville with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Mrs. Juanita M. Rice will lie in state at the church one prior to service time. Public viewing will be today, February 16, 2020, from 12 noon until 4 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 16, 2020
