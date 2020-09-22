Juanita Smith Cozart
Tuscaloosa - July 1919 - September 2020
Juanita Cozart passed peacefully on September 19 due to complications following a major stroke at 101 years of age.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Joseph Richard (Joe) Cozart; parents, Sarah Lou Graves Smith and James Wesley Smith, Sr.; and siblings, Helen Malone, Jeanette Heinige, James W. Smith, Jr., Margaret White, and Myra Ann Street.
Juanita "Mama Nita" is survived by her children, Melba Joyce Van Reis, Milton (Jay) Cozart (wife Linda), and Mary Jo Geary (partner J.D. Thomas); six grandchildren, Carl van Reis, Charles (Chuck) Coffey, Danny Coffey, Connie Parker, David Constant (wife Lara), and Jackqueline (Jackie) Hudson; 14 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
She was born in Montgomery County and grew up in Marbury, Ala. Following high school, Juanita graduated from nursing school at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa and was an R.N. at the local Veterans Hospital for a total of 10-12 years.
An active member of Alberta Baptist Church since her early 30s, Juanita was reliably present for any friend who needed her company or assistance. She stayed well informed throughout the years, especially on the latest developments in medicine and nutrition. You could ask her any question, and if she didn't know the answer, then she knew where to find it.
At age 79, a friend who was living at Skyland Oaks (now Regency Tuscaloosa) encouraged her to look at some new garden homes under construction. She picked the one directly across from the main building and lived there for 15 years serving as a "Resident Ambassador". She lived in the main building for another six years after that and was the longest retirement center resident at 21 years.
"Mama Nita" was a major influence and inspiration to all who knew her. She was not critical of others and gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. She was a person that you could always talk to and would help you work through almost any problem with her unique perspective. Her pragmatism, kindness, quiet determination, and ever present sense of humor meant everything to those who loved her. She will be greatly missed by us all, as evidenced by the room full of family and friends that attended her 100th Birthday Celebration in 2019.
Juanita will be laid to rest next to her husband at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Saturday, September 26. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is directing. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the graveside services will be private, but available on a Facebook livestream on the Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations Facebook page www.facebook.com/HeritageChapelTuscaloosa/
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to your local food bank or your favorite charity
.