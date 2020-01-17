Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark UMC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark UMC
Resources
Juanita Thomas Sims

Juanita Thomas Sims Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Juanita Thomas Sims, age 88, went to be with our Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020. Juanita was a long-time resident of Romulus and Tuscaloosa and active member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where she was a member of the McCollum Sunday school class and a volunteer with the St. Mark UMC food pantry.
The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Mark UMC with visitation 10 a.m.- 11 a.m., Rev. Mark Lacey officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Wealthy Thomas; siblings, Chester Thomas (Marie), J. L. Thomas (Sue), Rebecca Clements, Virginia Turner (Charles), Anna Merle Pope and Morris Thomas.
Survivors include her children, Edward V. Sims Jr. (Amelia), Susan Abel (Russell), and Jan DeGrado (Tim); and grandchildren, Luke Abel (Kalee), Aaron DeGrado, Alena DeGrado (Henok), Caleb Abel, Adam DeGrado and Thomas Sims; great-grandchild, Pearl Abelhart; as well as a brother-in-law, Ralph Pope Sr. (Dale); and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to the St. Mark UMC Food Pantry.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 17, 2020
