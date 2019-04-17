TUSCALOOSA - Judith Ferguson Shirley, wife of Beuford Troy Shirley, Jr. of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Waynesville, N.C. surrounded by her husband Beuford and three children, Susan, Alison and Brad.

Judy was born in Waynesville on March 15, 1942. She was a daughter of William and Catherine Ferguson and was one of 13 children. Judy was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers. Her three surviving brothers are James, Eugene and Terry.

Judy attended Waynesville High and Mars Hill College where she achieved outstanding academic results.

Judy and Beuford were married on April 22, 1967 in Allens Creek Baptist Church, Waynesville. They lived in Miami, Florida; New Providence, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana. Upon Beuford's retirement from Price Waterhouse in June 1998, they moved to Waynesville where Judy became an active member of the Haywood County community. Judy was an avid golfer, but her greatest joy in retirement was spending time with her family, in particular with her nine grandchildren.

Judy will be dearly missed by her husband, family and many, many friends.

Judy will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Shirley Family Cemetery in Old Mt. Hebron, Alabama.

A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South.

Memorials may be made to a .