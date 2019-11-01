|
|
NORTHPORT - Judith "Judy" Carolyn Dockery Fleet, age 64, of Northport, Alabama, passed away October 15, 2019 in Red Bay, Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Capstone Church, 4115 Watermelon Road, Northport, Alabama with Pastor Jeremy Burrage officiating.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Donald Dockery, Sr.; grandparents, Gillie and Flana Dockery and Percy and Mildred Sexton; and niece, Victoria Dockery.
Survivors include her son, Daniel Fleet (Elizabeth); daughter, Angelica McDuff (Al); mother, Glenda "Honey" Dockery; siblings, Donny Dockery (Cathy), Lisa Dockery, Janet McCracken (Ronald), and Karol Whitehead (Max); grandchildren, Abigail, Matthew, Gabrielle, Elizabeth, Grace, Emmeline and David; niece, Alexis Roberts; nephews, Josh McCracken, Kyle McCracken and Trey Dockery.
Judy was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 1955. She was a graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School and Shelton State Community College. After graduating from Shelton, she was employed at the VA and DCH as a medical transcriptionist.
Judy was a lover of life, laughter and family. We will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Crippled Children's Foundation, 2019 4th Avenue North, Suite 101, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 1, 2019