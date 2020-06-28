BESSEMER - Judith Glichowski Knight, aged 73, of Bessemer, Alabama, passed into heavenly peace on June 22, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 4, 1947, to Allene Darby Glichowski and Raymond John Glichowski. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Vernon James (Jim) Knight, Jr.; her children, Susan Hammond, Sarah Knight (Noah Clark), and Adam Knight; and grandchildren: Alex Hammond, Rowan Hammond, Metyl Lovell, and Lyra Knight. She is also survived by a very close cousin and traveling companion, Sandra James Aubitz.
She attended St Anthony Grade School and St Joseph's High School. Judith continued her education at St Mary's Dominican College in New Orleans, LA, and went on to the University of Florida where she earned her M.A. (and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa) in 1979 and her PhD in Education in 1984.
Judith started her career at Moundville Archaeological Park in 1969. She spent over 30 years as acquisitions editor for the University of Alabama Press and the University of Florida Press, specializing in Southeastern and Caribbean anthropology, archaeology, and ethnohistory. She was passionate about the study of prehistoric indigenous societies and was a fierce advocate for the advancement of archaeological scholarship. In 2016, Judith received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southeastern Archaeological Conference in honor of her dedicated service in archaeological publishing.
Judith devoted many years to the Girl Scouts as a troop leader. A generation of former Girl Scouts remember her with appreciation as a guiding force in their lives.
The most important treasures of Judith's life were her family, her Catholic faith, and travel. She doted on her children and grandchildren, and shared her love of travel and exploration with them. She loved the beach, and every summer the family would spend a week on the shore to collect shells and jump in the waves. However, the bravest thing she ever did was the donation of her kidney to her cousin in March of 2012. He was able to live many more months because of her generous gift of life. Judith was very active in service to her faith and served as a minister for 20 years at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tuscaloosa and, following retirement, two years at St. Aloysius Church in Bessemer. Judith was especially devoted to Mother Mary and visited Guadalupe, Fatima, Lourdes, Loretto, Ephesus, and The Holy Land. She also treasured visits to her cousins in Bochnia, Poland.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
In these Covid times, there will be a private memorial service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 28, 2020.