Judith Lynn Gibson
Coaling - Judith Lynn Gibson, age 65, of Coaling, Ala., passed away September 15, 2020 at her home. Her Memorial Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Heritage Chapel. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, will be directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Clara Scruggs; and her brothers, Larry, Gary, Paul and Kim Scruggs.
Survivors include her daughters, Tanya Brown Thomas (Charles Erickson), Tiffany Hayes (Doug) and Christy Michelle Porter; sister, Penny Clements (Mitchell); grandchildren, Desmond Martin, Jr., Matthew Hamilton, Amber Thomas, Emily Clare Erickson, and Charles "Robbie" Erickson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lynn was a kind, wonderful daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Encompass Hospice.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
2055533555
