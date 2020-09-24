Judith Lynn Gibson
Coaling - Judith Lynn Gibson, age 65, of Coaling, Ala., passed away September 15, 2020 at her home. Her Memorial Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Heritage Chapel. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, will be directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Clara Scruggs; and her brothers, Larry, Gary, Paul and Kim Scruggs.
Survivors include her daughters, Tanya Brown Thomas (Charles Erickson), Tiffany Hayes (Doug) and Christy Michelle Porter; sister, Penny Clements (Mitchell); grandchildren, Desmond Martin, Jr., Matthew Hamilton, Amber Thomas, Emily Clare Erickson, and Charles "Robbie" Erickson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lynn was a kind, wonderful daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Encompass Hospice.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com
