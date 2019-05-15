|
|
FOSTERS - Judy Jo Delaune, age 65, of Fosters, Ala., passed away May 11, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Lewis Robinson; son, James Weiley (Mindy); brothers, Paul Jackson and John Carl; and grandchildren, Makayla Weiley and Caden Rouynea.
She was a long-standing employee of Hunt Refinery. She was a loving wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Arrangements handled by Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 15, 2019