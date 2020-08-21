1/
Judy Jones
CARROLLTON - Judy Jones, age 93, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away August 19, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Dogwood Chapel with Bro. Mike Ezelle officiating. Burial will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street in Aliceville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry F. Jones; daughter, Mary Garrison; her parents and seven brothers, William Nance, R. A. Nance, James Nance, Harold Nance, Woodrow Nelson, Roger Nance and Edward "Doc" Nance.
Survivors include her son, John Jones and wife, Loretta; sister, Lois Johnson; sisters-in-law, Lucille Nance and Lisa Nance; four grandsons, Aaron Jones (Taylor), Blake Garrison, Brandon Garrison (Debbie) and Bryon Garrison (Beth); and several great-grandchildren.
Judy was born December 24, 1926 in Geiger, Alabama. She was a member of Garden Baptist Church in Aliceville and a retired employee of Mayer Drug Store.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Jones, Blake Garrison, Brandon Garrison, Jim Garrison and Taylor Garrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Garden Baptist Church, c/o Elizabeth Kelly, 1852 Sapps Road, Aliceville, AL 35442.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
Dogwood Chapel
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
