TUSCALOOSA - Judy "De" Lowery, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 16, 2019. Services will be 4 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel South. Gathering of friends will be from 3 – 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and twin brother, Dale Davis.
Survivors include her daughters, Ashley Rice (Steve), Jamye Ryan (Michael) and Adria Stephens (Brandt); sisters, Sarah Burroughs (Doug), Gloria Lester (Jessie), Carolyn Herrin (Larry) and Willie Sue Miller (J.T.); brother, Lawrence Davis; sister-in-law, Cathy Davis; and grandchildren, Candice, Allison, Austin, Stormi, Shelby, Koda, Summer, Briley and Brayden.
De was an avid Alabama and NASCAR fan. She also loved gardening and growing tomatoes. She retired from The Tuscaloosa News as a copy editor in 2006 with 30 years of dedication. Most of all, she loved her girls and her grands.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 18, 2019