COKER - Judy R. Wallace, age 77, of Coker, Ala., passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father Alva Elgin Roberts and mother Wanda Peyton Roberts.
She is survived by her husband, John Wallace of Coker; daughter, Amanda Jarvis (Sean) of Northport; brothers, Tim Roberts of Coker and Johnny Roberts of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; and a grandchild, Conner Jarvis of Northport.
There will be a graveside service only Sunday, October 20, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. at Big Creek Cemetery in Coker with the Rev. Patrick Nichols officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Coker Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Judy's honor.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 19, 2019