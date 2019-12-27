|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Judy Weaver, age 67, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away December 22, 2019 at home. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Bro. Kelly Jolly officiating. Burial will follow in Big Hurricane Cemetery with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Weaver.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Reeves (Ray) of Vernon, Ala., Becky Weaver of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Cynthia Weaver of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Lula Mae Frye; brothers, John Green and Herman Green; grandchildren, Christopher Reeves, Christopher Gilliland, Judith Cassidy, Beth Baber, A'Lana Weaver and James Reeves; and four great-grandchildren, Brenna Weaver, Marley Wright, Conall Cassidy and Phillip Cassidy.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Gilliland, Christopher Reeves, Ray Reeves, James Reeves, Walt Horne, David Cassidy and Kevin Eaton.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 27, 2019