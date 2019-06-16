Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
NORTHPORT – Julia Evans Mills, age 70, of Northport, died June 15, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019, from 6 – 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Lee Evans, Jr.
Survivors include her love of 18 years, Joe Cates; sons, Keith Milligan and Brett Milligan of Northport; daughter, Amy Conner (Jason) of Columbia, Tenn.; mother, Jean Evans; sister, Kathy Johnson (Ron); brother, Arthur Lee Evans, III (Bonita); grandchildren, Macey Milligan, Cade Milligan, Braden Milligan, Camden Milligan, Kurt Conner, Gunner Conner and Lyla Conner; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Pallbearers will be Michael Johnson, Scott Johnson, Lee Evans, Joey Milligan, Les Johnson, Rodney Johnson, Todd Teague and Park Evans.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
