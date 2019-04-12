Home

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
Woodlawn, AL
Julia Grace Pfau Obituary
DAHLONEGA, GA. - Mrs. Julia Grace Pfau passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born in Mobile, Ala. to the late Thomas Jefferson Grace and Elizabeth Cary Stone. Her husband, Louis Harris Pfau, also preceded her in death.
The funeral will be at Grace Episcopal Church Woodlawn at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019. Following the burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, there will be a memorial luncheon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace Episcopal Church Woodlawn.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 12, 2019
