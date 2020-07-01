LUFKIN, TEXAS - Julia Nell May, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at Pinecrest Retirement Community in Lufkin, Texas, on June 26, 2020 after a short illness. She was 87.

Born September 12, 1932 near Coker, Ala., outside Tuscaloosa, to Obadiah and Mamie Dillard, she graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School before marrying the man of her dreams, Benjamin F. May, in 1951. They moved to Demopolis, Ala., where she had four sons in quick succession in the mid-1950s. The family moved in 1965 to Lufkin where Ben was named manager of the Borden Chemical plant in Diboll. In the mid-1970s she and Ben moved to Columbus, Ohio, for job related reasons before moving back to Texas in 1978 because of the same. She worked for Sears in all three states. They never left Texas after that return, eventually moving back to their house in Lufkin upon retirement, then to Pinecrest in 2012.

Julia was a devout Christian and a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lufkin. She also was a staunch Alabama football fan, ardent supporter of any endeavor her sons pursued, and at one point a talented pianist and seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben (2012); and by two of her sons, Ben II (2014) and Mike (2019), all of Lufkin.

She is survived by two sons, Tim (Suzy) of Hilliard, Ohio, and Tony (Felecia) of Houston, Texas; and by two widowed daughters-in-law, Annette and Tosha, both of Lufkin. She also is survived by grandchildren, Lesa Brassette (Mark), Cody Toups (Jerrad), Melissa May, Austin May (Karly), Tucker May, Kyle May (Stephanie), Cory May and Caroline May; and by great-grandchildren, Trinity and Will Brassette, Callie and Ben Toups and Owen May.

The family gives deepest thanks to her friends from the Calvary Baptist Church community who sustained her, especially after the passing of her husband years ago. We express our fathomless thanks to the staff of Pinecrest, one of the great places on this earth. And we were moved by the comfort provided by the staff of Hospice in the Pines the last few months.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, a local memorial service will be held at a later date. Her and her husband's ashes will be interred also at a later date at Bethany Baptist Church north of Tuscaloosa, Ala.









