June Lanell Sims
TUSCALOOSA - June Lanell Sims, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 13, 2020.
Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Sims; and daughter, Joan Elaine Driggers.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Sims; granddaughters, Jennifer Kilgo and Erin Driggers; and great-grandson, Griffin James Paul Osborn.
June Lanell Sims was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was strong willed, spirited and stood for what she believed in. A dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, she campaigned for local politicians and believed in treating everyone equally. An avid Bridge player, she collected many trophies at Bridge tournaments and loved to travel and go the beach. A homemaker for most of her adult life, later in life she worked at the University of Alabama. She will be greatly missed by her family.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
