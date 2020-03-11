|
TUSCALOOSA - June Windle Rumanek, a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, and adoring great-grandmother, passed away surrounded by her family on March 8, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. In remembrance of June's life, a rosary will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on March 12, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tuscaloosa. Visitation will follow at 11:00 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon with Father Michael Deering officiating. Her burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park directed by Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home.
June was born in Brownville in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. She spent much of her life in Tuscaloosa, where she met and married the love of her life, Ray Rumanek, while he attended the University of Alabama. They were faithfully married for 67 years.
She was preceded in death by Ray; her parents, Willie Windle and Lillian Williams Windle; and her sister, Imogene Windle McAllister.
In life, June most enjoyed spending time with her family and celebrating their many accomplishments. She is survived by her four children: sons, Steve Rumanek (Mary Ann) and Ron Rumanek; and daughters, Robin Cusimano (David) and Sharon Thompson (Dennis). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Cristi Rumanek Lister (Michael), Jake Rumanek (Skyler), Brent Rumanek, David Cusimano (Stephanie), Jennifer Cusimano Leverette (Stuart), Catherine Cusimano Jones (Zack), Eric Rumanek (Casey), Rob Rumanek (Ashley), Nicki Rumanek, Kelli Rumanek Arthur (Erik), Alison Thompson Gray (Scott), Rebecca Thompson, and Mallory Thompson. She was especially proud of her 20 great-grandchildren: Talia and Eli Lister; Bella, Gabby, and Nick Cusimano; David and Emma Kate Leverette; Emerson Jones; Campbell, Davis, Charlotte, and Cal Rumanek; Kate, Sam, Evan, Caroline, Livi, and Lakin Rumanek; and Sadie and Boady Arthur.
After marrying Ray, June converted to the Catholic faith. For many years she was an active parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary and the Holy Spirit Ladies Guild. June was the secretary/bookkeeper at the church office for 14 years. She faithfully attended Mass with her husband and participated in church events.
In retirement, June enjoyed going to the beach with family and friends and loved watching the sun rise and set over the ocean. She loved to travel, especially her trips to Rome, Alaska, and Hawaii. Her family was her top priority, and she most enjoyed traveling to events to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition, she was fond of crafts and games, and was particularly competitive at Uno and Mexican dominos.
Pallbearers will be: David Cusimano, Stuart Leverette, Zack Jones, Eric Rumanek, Rob Rumanek, Erik Arthur, and Scott Gray.
Memorial donations may be made to the building fund of Holy Spirit Catholic Church (733 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405; https://hschurch.weshareonline.org).
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 11, 2020