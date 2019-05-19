|
|
NORTHPORT - Junior Watkins, age 83, of Northport, Ala., passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Bro. Gene Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Bankston Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
Mr. Watkins was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Watkins and Ila Watkins; sisters, Dorothy Walters and Inez Potts; brothers, John D., Charles and Kermit Watkins; and daughter-in-law, Jane Ellen Watkins.
He worked over 40 years for Tuscaloosa County Road and Bridge Department. Through hard work and dedication, he rose from a hire laborer to equipment operator to Superintendent and to one term as Tuscaloosa County Commissioner in District 1 from 1988-1992. He loved Tuscaloosa and the people of this county.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Watkins; daughters, Dana Kelley (Kenneth) and Phyllis Campbell (Thad); sons, Michael Watkins (Suzanne), Gregory Watkins (Debra) and Phillip Watkins; twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Shane Watkins, Todd Watkins, Jacob Ramsey, Derek Watkins, Levi Campbell, and Steven Johnigan.
Honorary pallbearers are Tuscaloosa County Road and Bridge Department past and present employees.
A heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Hospice of West Alabama. Their exceptional care provided is deeply appreciated by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Bankston Cemetery Fund, c/o Citizens Bank of Fayette, PO Box 706, Fayette, AL 35555.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 19, 2019