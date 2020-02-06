|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Justin David Howell, age 33, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died February 2, 2020. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Magnolia Chapel North with Alan Roggli and Terry Oswalt officiating. Burial will follow in Goodwater Cemetery with: Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 12:30-2:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Destiny Traweek; sister, Sarah Howell; parents, Anthony and Susan Howell; grandparents, David and Betty Dunn and Catherine Howell; uncles, Chris Dunn (Dana) and Walt Howell (Debbie); cousins, Hannah Hagler (Keaton), Nate Dunn and Ryan and Jessie Howell; and extended family.
Justin was an avid NHRA fan. He enjoyed yearly trips to the races with his daddy, sister and friends. He spent many enjoyable years of his childhood on Lake Tuscaloosa with family and friends. Justin was a sweet and caring son to his mother, a best friend to his daddy, an admired big brother to his sister, and a soul mate to a girl with whom he spent countless years, his Destiny. We will dearly miss our beloved son, brother, and grandson. His cherished memory will live forever in our hearts. Our world will never be the same. Justin was truly blessed with family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers, all of whom have shown us so much love and support during these days.
Pallbearers will be Brad Bolton, Nate Dunn, Keaton Hagler, Ryan Howell, Kyle Lucas and Jon Spruill.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Phifer Wire, Carrolls Creek Baptist Church, Cherokee Shores Neighbors, the Traweek family, classmates at Northside High School, Windham Springs Baptist Church, Chapel Hill Child Development Center and Tuscaloosa Appraisal Services.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 6, 2020