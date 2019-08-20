|
|
COKER - Justin Wayne Hudson, age 73, of Coker, Ala., passed away August 16, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Bro Tim Tindle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen Hudson; daughters, Angela Tannehill (Gib) and Andrea Dobbs; sister, Marie Olson of Phillips, Wis.; and grandchildren, Alex Baine and Andrew Baine.
He worked at the VA Medical Center for over 30 years serving as an Addiction Therapist. He touched many lives through his work. He also served as a Volunteer Fire Fighter at the Mt. Olive Fire Department. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and he very much loved the Lord. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Honorary pallbearers are Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Mt. Olive Fire Dept. and the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 20, 2019