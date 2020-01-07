|
GORDO - K. C. Boothe, Jr., age 73, of Gordo, Ala., died January 4, 2020 at Park Manor Health & Rehab in Northport, Ala. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Randy Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Pate Cemetery in Buhl, Ala. with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, K. C. Boothe, Sr. and Hattie Dean Burroughs Boothe; brother, Timothy Allen Boothe; and sister, Dorothy Dean Wire.
Survivors include his sisters, Leona Hager (George), Diane Watkins (Jimmy), Betty Sue Shuff and Mary Elizabeth Boothe; four brothers, Glendon Boothe, Robert Boothe (Mary), Richard Boothe and Tommy Boothe; a number of nieces and nephews and special friends, Emily Thrasher; and her six great-grandchildren; and Judy Channell.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 7, 2020