Dr. Kamal Abdel Hamid Nagi
1932 - 2020
TUSCALOOSA - Dr. Kamal Abdel Hamid Nagi, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Fountain Hills, Ariz., where he recently retired, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born the youngest of six children of Abdel Hamid Nagi and Nagia Moussa in Cairo, Egypt on October 8, 1932. He spent his childhood and went to college in Cairo, and then moved to Alexandria, Egypt for medical school. After years of practice in Egypt and Syria, he met his future wife, Gita Ingeborg Haynberg, of Germany as she was traveling in Egypt, and they fell in love and married. They immigrated to the United States and had a long and healthy life together, continuing their love of travel throughout their lives. Dr. Nagi was a distinguished professor of Psychiatry at the University of Alabama, teaching Physician Assistant students and earning several teaching awards while also working at the VA medical center. During his long and enjoyable career, he worked in private practice, at Bryce Hospital, with the state of Alabama forensic psychiatry hospital, and in many smaller towns in Alabama on the weekends to provide specialty services to the communities. He was a retired colonel in the United States Army Reserve and the former commander of a unit of the Tuscaloosa Army Reserve, serving for 19 years, and enjoying the opportunity to lead, serve, and travel all over the world while providing medical care to communities in third world countries. He was a generous friend to all, and genuinely wanted to help those who were suffering. He always seemed to have the right words to provide comfort and hope. He loved the ocean, swimming, animals, traveling, telling stories, playing chess, and making people laugh. He was always the life of the party. He led a full and service-oriented life, retiring at age 86. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Gita Ingeborg Nagi, and their four children, Dr. Susie I. Harris, Dr. Maisa K. Nagi, Omar W. Nagi, and Dr. Peter A. Nagi; and his eight grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces all over the world.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dr. Nagi in the Summer of 2021, when coronavirus has largely passed and people can more safely travel and gather in his honor.
For more information, contact Maisa at 801-651-1679 or maisanagi785@gmail.com">maisanagi785@gmail.com">maisanagi785@gmail.com">maisanagi785@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 9, 2020.
