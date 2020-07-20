1/1
Karen Denise Agnew
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REFORM - Karen Denise Agnew passed away on Monday July 13, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home in Northport, Ala. 10-11 a.m. with funeral to follow in the chapel at 11 a.m.
Karen was born November 11, 1952 in Birmingham, Ala. to the late Doug and Arla Howard. The family relocated to Chicago in 1963, and returned to Birmingham in 1971.
Survivors include her children, Kari Anne Agnew, Michael Christian Agnew, Stephen Gibson Agnew, and Mary Elizabeth Agnew; grandson, Isaac Agnew; brothers, Larry Dwane Howard and Kurt Brian Howard and wife Elizabeth Howard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral
11:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved