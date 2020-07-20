REFORM - Karen Denise Agnew passed away on Monday July 13, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home in Northport, Ala. 10-11 a.m. with funeral to follow in the chapel at 11 a.m.

Karen was born November 11, 1952 in Birmingham, Ala. to the late Doug and Arla Howard. The family relocated to Chicago in 1963, and returned to Birmingham in 1971.

Survivors include her children, Kari Anne Agnew, Michael Christian Agnew, Stephen Gibson Agnew, and Mary Elizabeth Agnew; grandson, Isaac Agnew; brothers, Larry Dwane Howard and Kurt Brian Howard and wife Elizabeth Howard.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store