MOUNDVILLE – Karen Denise Richards Hicks, age 65, of Moundville, Ala., died July 6, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nelda McGahey Richards of Millport, Ala. and grandparents, Lewis and Laudice McGahey and Imer and Icie Richards.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Hicks of Moundville, Ala.; daughter, Jayna Hicks of Greensboro, Ala.; son, Joshua Durden (Mary Durden) of Birmingham, Ala.; sister, Beth Kendrick of Millport, Ala.; brother, Hoyt Richards of Millport, Ala.; father, James W. (J.W.) Richards of Millport, Ala.; granddaughter, Sophia Durden of Birmingham, Ala. and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hicks graduated from Millport High School and obtained her B.S. in Education from The University of Alabama in 1976. She worked at United Technologies in Columbus, Miss. from 1985 – 1995. Denise taught Home Economics at Akron High School from 1996 – 1999, then at Greensboro West High School from 1999 until retirement in 2016.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 9, 2019