|
|
GORDO - Karen Kay Estes, age 67, of Gordo, Ala., passed away February 8, 2020 at her residence. A Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Gordo First Baptist Church with Rev. Pat Powell officiating. A private burial will be held in Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Claudine Latham.
Karen is survived by her sister, Chris Powell of Gordo, Ala.; her nephew, Marlin Boblitt (Elaine); two nieces, Denise Trull (Randolph) and Robin Edgeworth (Freddie); and also by a number of great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephew who loved her as much as she loved them.
Karen was born January 16, 1953 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Claude Estes and Mamozell Parker Estes. She was a member of Gordo First Baptist Church and a retired bookkeeper for Peco and the Gordo Housing Authority.
In lieu of flowers, because of Karen's love of the children in the church, the family suggests memorials to Gordo First Baptist Church Children's Ministry, P.O. Box 323, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 13, 2020