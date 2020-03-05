|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Katharine Farley Brown, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church on Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Ray Brown; parents, Elijah Melvin Farley and Pinkie Farley Payne; and brother, George Farley.
She is survived by her nieces, Pam Messick (Roy), Wanda Eby, Lana Burroughs (Dean); and nephew, Linton Allen Brown III (Gloria).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 5, 2020