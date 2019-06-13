Home

TUSCALOOSA - Katherine "Kitty" A. McIntyre, age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 11, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Robert T. McIntyre, Jr.; children, Thomas A. McLeod, Jr. (Lisa), Patrick A. McIntyre (Amanda), Marcella R. M. Redden (Chris), Johnette M. McIntyre, Robert T. McIntyre, III (Patricia) and Matthew S. McIntyre (Helen); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Kitty's memory to the or to support the music ministries of First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 13, 2019
