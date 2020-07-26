1/
Katherine Gayle Tunnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOUNDVILLE – Katherine Gayle Tunnell of Moundville, Ala., died July 24, 2020, at Hunter Creek Health and Rehab. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amy Lois and Rufus Tunnell and her sister, Wanda Kay Burton.
Survivors include brother, Johnny Ray Tunnell (Denise) and four nephews, John Russell Tunnell, Thomas Randall Tunnell, Kyle Burton and Kent Burton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved