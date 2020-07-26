MOUNDVILLE – Katherine Gayle Tunnell of Moundville, Ala., died July 24, 2020, at Hunter Creek Health and Rehab. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amy Lois and Rufus Tunnell and her sister, Wanda Kay Burton.
Survivors include brother, Johnny Ray Tunnell (Denise) and four nephews, John Russell Tunnell, Thomas Randall Tunnell, Kyle Burton and Kent Burton.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 26, 2020.