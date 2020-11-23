Katherine "Kay Kay" Jackson Ryan

Tuscaloosa - March 30, 1945 – November 20, 2020

Katharine Jackson Ryan, age 75, of Tuscaloosa, died November 20, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, Tuscaloosa with Dr. Clinton Hubbard officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited to 125 people, social distancing will be maintained, and masks are required.

Kay Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Col. Duard Jackson and Dottie Jackson.

She is survived by her husband, David Ryan; daughter Amy Ryan of Northport, son Dave Ryan (Laura) of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren John David Ryan, Reid Ryan, Katelin Ryan, Jackson Ryan, and Carson Ryan, all of Tuscaloosa; sister Susan Dey (Earl Kincaid) of Scottsdale, Arizona; brothers Bob Jackson (Becky) of Dallas, Texas and Pat Jackson (Sheila) of Pensacola, Florida; in laws Lois Lawrence, Gene and Betty Terry, and Gay Colvin, all of Tuscaloosa; and many very special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kay Kay was born in Dallas, Texas on March 30, 1945. Part of a military family, she lived throughout the United States, graduating from High School in Altus, Oklahoma in 1963. Kay Kay enrolled at the University of Alabama that fall after her father was transferred to Maxwell Air Force Base to attend the Air War College.

Kay Kay met David in 1964 and they were married on June 11, 1965. They had been married for 55 years when she passed away.

Kay Kay was an artist, art teacher and art historian. She paused her education when she married, but returned to the University of Alabama after raising her children, earning a bachelor's degree in Art History in 1982 and a master's degree in Art Education in 1986. For over forty years she taught art and art history in the basement of her home, her shop on Hackberry Lane, Shelton State Community College, the University of Alabama, Brookwood High School, and her grandchildren's kindergarten classes. At Christmas she would lead a special program for her Artos Sunday School class on art depicting the nativity and its history. The Artos Class and its members were special to Kay Kay.

With her passing, heaven gained an amazing artist. If you were ever lucky enough to attend one of her classes or had the privilege of touring an art museum with her, you were blessed. She had a passion for art and art history that she loved to share.

Kay Kay had a special bond with her five grandchildren. She kept each of them in her home, every day, until they were ready to start pre-school, sneaking art lessons in whenever she could. When they got a little older, she volunteered to teach art to each of their kindergarten classes. She never missed a ballgame, concert, dance recital, or tennis match, even though she never knew the score or who won or lost. That was not important to her. She was there to see her grandchildren. She loved them unconditionally and they loved her.

Kay Kay was special to us, and we will miss her terribly.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church - Tuscaloosa Matthew 25 Fund or Arts 'n Autism.



