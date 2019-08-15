|
TUSCALOOSA - Katherine "Kitty" A. McIntyre, age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 11, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Robert T. McIntyre, Jr.; children, Thomas A. McLeod, Jr. (Lisa), Patrick A. McIntyre (Amanda), Marcella R. M. Redden (Chris), Johnette M. McIntyre, Robert T. McIntyre, III (Patricia) and Matthew S. McIntyre (Helen); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 5638 Old Leeds Rd., Birmingham, AL 35210 on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 3 p.m.
Donations may be made in Kitty's memory to the or to support the music ministries of First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019