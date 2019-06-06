TUSCALOOSA - Katherine Sims Hargrove, age 95, passed away May 25, 2019 at Heritage Health Care in Tuscaloosa after a period of declining health. There will be a graveside service Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Williamson Cemetery in Northport at 10 a.m., with Pastor Todd Bryant officiating and Sunset Funeral Home directing. There will be a family and friend gathering Friday afternoon from 3-5pm at the funeral home.

Katherine was born August 2, 1923 to James Thomas Sims and Mary McDuff Sims of Gordo, Ala. She graduated from Gordo High School and then moved to Tuscaloosa to pursue more education and a career with Sears Roebuck as a bookkeeper.

After working a few years, she married Daniel J. Hargrove. They both wanted a large family and after trying for years they were suddenly blessed with four children within a three-year span. Katherine chose to suspend her work career to raise her children, whom she cherished. She was a natural homemaker and disciplinarian instilling biblical principles and values through the way she lived. Truly, she was a Proverbs 31 woman practicing Proverbs 13:24 and Proverbs 22:6.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel J. Hargrove; brother, James Woodrow Sims; sister, Mary Sue Swendenburg; and grandson, Dayton Franklin Harkey.

She is survived by her sister, Lucille Otts; daughters, Carol H. Wilkin (Larry) and Nancy H. Creighton (Bill); sons, Daniel J. Hargrove, Jr. (Angela) and Thomas L Hargrove (Jane); grandchildren, Daniel Hargrove III, Patrick Hargrove (Kirsten), Sydney Hargrove (Shelby-expecting) Conner Harkey (Bruna), Major Hargrove and Willis Harkey; and her first great-grandchild, Piper Lee Hargrove born on May 27th.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Hargrove III, Patrick Hargrove, Sydney Hargrove, Conner Harkey, Major Hargrove and Willis Harkey.

Honorary Pallbearers are the caregivers of Morning Pointe and Heritage Health Care.