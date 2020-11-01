Katherine Smith Viselli
Katherine Smith Viselli passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A memorial mass will be held at 7:00 pm CST on Thursday, November 5, at Saint Francis Catholic Church. To provide the opportunity for out of town guests to join in celebrating Kathie's life, the mass will be live streamed which you can view via this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aM3okg9F9YA
Kathie was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Smith. She is survived by her loving husband Francis Viselli Jr. and her devoted children Francis (Stephanie), Mary Beth (Everett), Joseph (Jill), Frederick, and Julie (Drew). She is also survived by her ten grandchildren Jamie, Nicholas, Blake, Joseph, Jenevieve, Dylan, Katherine, Austin, Liam and Andrew.
Kathie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother with a deep devotion to family, her Catholic faith and ardent love of God. She was a generous and kind friend. She gave of herself everything she had without restrictions, without hesitation; her passion, her love, her heart, her soul, to us and to everyone who crossed her path, all were welcome, all were family, none were turned away. She was adored by so many and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Family Services: 608 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405.