TUSCALOOSA - Kathleen ""Tiny"" Kincaid, age 97, died peacefully June 17, 2019. She is now in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ who lovingly welcomed her home.

Services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Services will be officiated by Rev. Emily Kincaid, Rev. John Fleischauer, and Dr. Donald Payne.

Kathleen, also known as ""Aunt Tiny"", ""Grandmamma"", ""Gran-Gran"" or just plain ""Tiny"" was small in stature but big in heart. She loved all people and was loved by all who knew her.

Tiny was born in Dozier, Ala., but later after marrying her beloved husband Buck, moved to Tuscaloosa to work and raise her family. She worked for Sears and Roebuck for 35 years before retiring.

She was a faithful member of Hargrove Memorial United Methodist Church.

Tiny is survived by one son, Butch Kincaid, (Susan) of Tuscaloosa; two daughters, Susan Humphryes (Donald) of Tuscaloosa and Ann Morton (David) of Red Lion, Pa.; six grandchildren, Brian Kincaid (Emily), Kelly Kincaid (Katie), Danny Humphryes (Meredith), Robert Humphryes, Katie Morton and Ben Morton; six great-grandchildren, Ruth, Martha, Miranda, Abigail, Liam and Owen; one sister, Sally Sharpe of Schertz, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William ""Buck"" Kincaid; sisters, Alma Mallory and Annie Murl Bowers; and one brother, Billy Bowers.

Pallbearers will be the grandchildren.

A special thank you to Hospice of West Alabama, Heritage Health & Rehab, niece, Barbara Hatmaker and neighbors, Jerry and Betty Burleson for the many acts of kindness that were shown to Tiny during her illness.

Flowers are greatly appreciated or donations may be made to Hargrove Memorial UMC or Hospice of West Alabama. Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary