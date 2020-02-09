Home

Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 750-3140
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethel Presbyterian Church
7100 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethel Presbyterian Church
7100 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
View Map
Kathleen Spencer Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Kathleen Spencer, age 74, of Moundville, Ala., passed away peacefully January 30, 2020 at home.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be truly missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Mann of Moundville, Ala.; grandson, Marion Mann of Moundville, Ala.; and brothers, Mitchell Bagwell (Sarah) and James Bagwell (Jeannine) of Northport, Ala.
The visitation for Kathleen will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 7100 Watermelon Road, Northport, AL 35473 followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., Rev. Neil McCarter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make contributions to Bethel Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, 7100 Watermelon Road, Northport, AL 35473.
The family would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice for the kindness and support they gave our family.
Arrangements handled by Northport Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 9, 2020
