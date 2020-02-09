|
MOUNDVILLE - Kathleen Spencer, age 74, of Moundville, Ala., passed away peacefully January 30, 2020 at home.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be truly missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Mann of Moundville, Ala.; grandson, Marion Mann of Moundville, Ala.; and brothers, Mitchell Bagwell (Sarah) and James Bagwell (Jeannine) of Northport, Ala.
The visitation for Kathleen will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 7100 Watermelon Road, Northport, AL 35473 followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., Rev. Neil McCarter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make contributions to Bethel Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, 7100 Watermelon Road, Northport, AL 35473.
The family would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice for the kindness and support they gave our family.
Arrangements handled by Northport Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 9, 2020