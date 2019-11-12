|
EUTAW - Kathleen Waller Banks, age 87, of Eutaw, Ala., passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Forest Manor Nursing Home in Tuscaloosa. Services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Eutaw, Ala. with Rev. Dan Thornton officiating.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Lucile Crawford Waller of Greensboro; and her sister, Martha Erickson (Dick) of Mobile.
She was married to the late Philip Barbour Minor Banks of Eutaw and is survived by her daughter, Lucile Banks (Michael Case) of Eutaw; son, Philip Barbour Minor Banks, Jr. (Catherine) of Dallas, Texas; and grandchildren, Ruth and Philip III "Trey". She leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as, great nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Banks was lovingly cared for by Wanda Finch of Northport who became a second daughter to her.
Kathleen graduated from The University of Alabama where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She was very involved in her church, St. Stephens, and served as President of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of Alabama.
Kathleen was kind, funny, a wonderful friend who loved playing bridge and was an excellent shot.
She was a diehard Alabama football fan and while living at Capstone Village she always wrote thank you notes to Coach Saban each year at the end of football season.
Having been in heaven only 15 hours before the LSU game, she clearly wasn't there long enough to help on Saturday but we feel certain she is already working on the Iron Bowl.
Services will be on Tuesday at St. Stephens Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Stephens Episcopal Church in Eutaw or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 12, 2019