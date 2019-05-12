|
TUSCALOOSA - Kathy Bailey, age 63, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died April 20, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Kathy was born in Gadsden, Alabama. After graduating from Tuscaloosa High School and later the University of Alabama, she worked at Kentuck Art Center, in Northport, Alabama. She was instrumental in bringing national attention to the arts, including the annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts.
Kathy went on to build a resume of stellar curations including the F.S. McKnight collection of thousands of glass negatives that she and Gay Burke, Ph.D. processed to become a nationally-toured exhibit, "Fine Work Guaranteed: The Studio Photography of F.S. McKnight," of Aberdeen, Mississippi. She retired, in 2016, from the Tuscaloosa Public Library.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Jim Bailey.
Survivors include her daughter, Sara Byrd, of Nashville, Tennessee; her sisters, Patricia Bailey-Kurzenbaum (Tom) of Decatur, Alabama and Pam Skelton (Gerald) of Augusta, Georgia; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Bama Bed and Breakfast Inn, Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 12, 2019