NORTHPORT - Kathy Blankenship Davis, age 64, of Northport, Ala., passed away November 21, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Carrolls Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Don Springer and Rev. Alan Roggli officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Andrew Davis; and father, William Floyd Blankenship.
Survivors include her daughter, Ginger Davis Martz (John) of Northport, Ala.; son, William Murray Davis of Boston, Mass.; brother, William Floyd Blankenship, Jr. (Susan) of Northport, Ala.; mother, Margaret Blankenship of Northport, Ala.; grandchildren, Hannah Grace Martz and Kayla Anne Martz, both of Northport, Ala.
Mrs. Davis was a wonderful daughter, wife mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Carrolls Creek Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and her church.
Pallbearers will be Bill Leow, Jeff Kirkley, Ralph Cabaniss, Wilford Calhoun, Rod Ericson, Eddie Hamner, Craig Hamner and Travis Mohr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carrolls Creek Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 22, 2019