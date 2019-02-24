|
|
REFORM - Kathy Denise Kelley, age 60, of Reform, Ala., died February 22, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Shelton and Rev. Steve Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Joy Kelley; and two brothers-in-law, Derrell Holley and David Burkhalter.
Survivors include her parents, Hubert Kelley and Elizabeth Betty Pate Kelley of Reform, Ala.; sisters, Shelby Holley of Reform, Ala. and Patricia Burkhalter of Gordo, Ala.; brothers, Herbert Kelley (Margaret) of Coaling, Ala. and Danny Kelley (Cathy) of Gordo, Ala.; nieces and nephews, Leigh Ann Brand, Rena Cowert, Jennifer Quilliams, Michelle Griffin, Miranda Dailey, Steve Kelley, Jeremy Kelley, Joseph Dyer and Brook Burkhalter; 20 great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great-nieces and nephews, and her favorite little friend and pet, Allie.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Kelley, Logan Kelley, Kenny Kelley, Jim Jeter, Joseph Dyer and TJ Duckworth.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Mid-South Division, 1100, Ireland Way, Suite 201, Birmingham, AL 35205 or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 24, 2019