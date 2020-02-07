|
SAMANTHA - Katie McDaniel, age 76, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Billy Gray officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North.
She was a long-time resident of the Samantha community. She loved to contest and fish. She loved the Lord and was a member of Flatwoods Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James McDaniel Sr.; her parents, and a number of brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two children; James McDaniel (Pam) and Christy McDaniel (Simon Payne); three grandchildren, Brandy Helms, Brittaney Dyer and Jamie McDaniel; as well as three great-grandchildren, Cadence Helms, Riley Helms and Andrew Dyer.
Pallbearers will be Simon Payne, Mark Bigham, Jeffery Chandler, Jamie McDaniel, Chris Hollyhand, Gene Keeth and Lucas Keeth.
Honorary pallbearers are DCH Hospital, 1st, 3rd, and 6th floor staff, Forest Manor Rehab, West Alabama Hospice, Samantha Volunteer Fire Dept.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 7, 2020